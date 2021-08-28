Ashley DiMella

US Open prepares to welcome fans back to Grand Slam expecting to bring an economic boost to NYC
The U.S. Open will be held in New York City with 100% spectator capacity marking the first return to a normal tournament for the global tennis community.
Jackie Kennedy's former Georgetown mansion for sale for $10 million
Built circa 1805, the property retains original detailing and sits on a rare 0.38-acre lot including multiple terraces, enchanting gardens, and its very own in-ground pool.
Major League Soccer's Austin FC aims to score economic boost for city
Austin’s first-ever professional sports team kicked off its debut to major league soccer last weekend. Although Austin FC may have fell in a loss to Los Angeles FC, things are looking up for the new football club and the local community. In a city still trying to recover from the tough economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this football club brings a new hope for many businesses in the community.
California's move to ban fracking by 2027 puts jobs, livelihoods at risk, opponents say
As Sacramento Democrats act on Governor Newsom’s call to ban fracking, many Californian’s feel they would be left “unemployed on the basis of politics” A recent bill proposed in the California State Assembly would prevent new fracking permits or renewals by Jan. 1 while banning it completely by 2027