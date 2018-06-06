Sen. Graham on what a good North Korea deal looks like
President Trump and Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore for historic United States-North Korea summit; Senator Lindsey Graham shares his perspective on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
President Trump and Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore for historic United States-North Korea summit; Senator Lindsey Graham shares his perspective on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Trump calls for readmitting Russia to the G7 meeting; former prime minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, speaks out against this idea on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Where is the 44th G7 Summit being held and why are so many of the members frustrated with the United States?
Will the United States-North Korea summit happen? 'Nuclear Showdown' author Gordon Chang shares insight.
Israel's ambassador to the U.N. speaks out on 'Sunday Morning Futures' about problems with the Iran nuclear agreement.
The deadline approaches for Trump to decide if the United States is pulling out of the Iran deal; former Connecticut senator Joe Lieberman shares his take on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Senate Armed Services Committee member talks foreign policy and domestic economic reforms on 'Sunday Morning Futures'
Florida congressman provides insight on 'Sunday Morning Futures' after North Korea claims successful hydrogen bomb test
U.S. ambassador to the U.N. provides insight on 'Sunday Morning Futures'
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are demanding Qatar shut down Al Jazeera. Why is the news network so controversial among the Gulf nations?
In a rare move, broadcast networks will carry live coverage of fired FBI Director James Comey’s congressional testimony on June 8. Here’s a look back at the dramatic hearings that captured America’s attention and became events for the history books
Amb. Ryan Crocker provides insight on 'Sunday Morning Futures'