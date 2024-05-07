Florida mansion sells for $60 million after famous sellers score priciest non-waterfront sale of the year

One Florida couple is cashing in on their mega property in Florida for quite a payday.

Interior designer Victoria Hagan and businessman Michael Berman have sold their 13,000-plus square foot Palm Beach, Florida, mansion for $60.4 million in an off-market sale.

Sitting on nearly an acre of land, 130 Banyan Road is a single-family home with nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and two half bathrooms, according to Brown Harris Stevens, a luxury real estate company.

The house was originally built in 1926.

Designer Hagan worked with architect Peter Papadopoulos to turn the house into a contemporary English style, the real estate company said.

Liza Pulitzer, one of the Brown Harris Stevens listing agents, told Fox News Digital the home is a "one-off design."

"What started as a Tudor style house has now been transformed into the most exquisite contemporary English style house with a tennis court," she said.

"The entertaining spaces are fantastic, both indoors and out, and combined with soaring ceilings — the overall effect is pure magic."

The home is one of the most expensive non-waterfront purchases to have been made on the island of Palm Beach and the most expensive one to close so far in 2024, according to Brown Harris Stevens.

"This project was a labor of love and was designed both inside and out by Victoria for her husband Michael and their family," Pulitzer said.

The spacious property is close to the ocean — and has gardens, a pool and a tennis court.

The unidentified buyer began the process of purchasing the home in February, the real estate company said.

Brown Harris Stevens said designer Tom Ford set the record for the priciest non-waterfront sale in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022 when he purchased a home for $51 million before smashing that record last year in a home swap that was valued at over $100 million.

Hagan, a Parsons School of Design graduate, is known for her modern sense of luxury style.

She founded her firm over 25 years ago, according to her website.

She has offices in New York City and Palm Beach; she and her team work with residents to complete their design needs.

The couple own multiple homes across the country and have been profiled in numerous publications.