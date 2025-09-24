Ford recalls over 115K trucks due to defect that could lead to loss of steering control

More than 115,000 Ford trucks are being recalled because drivers could lose control of steering, according to U.S. auto safety regulators.

A defect impacting certain F-250, F-350 and F-450 vehicles, from model years 2020 through 2021, can cause the steering column's upper shaft to detach, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In total, 115,539 vehicles are impacted by this recall.

This means the driver could lose steering control of the vehicle, the auto safety regulator said.

The recall notice, posted by regulators on Wednesday, said Ford dealers will inspect and repair or replace the faulty component free of charge.

Letters notifying owners of the safety ris are expected to be mailed on Oct. 6. However, additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, which is expected to be in December 2025.

Ford's number for the recall is 25S94. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA's website.

This comes just shortly after the Michigan-based automaker said it is recalling 1.9 million vehicles globally because of defective rearview cameras that may display inverted, distorted or blank images.

NHTSA said in August that more than 355,000 Ford trucks sold in the U.S. were being recalled because of an issue with the dashboard display.