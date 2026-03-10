Ford recalls more than 83,000 vehicles over headlight, engine valve issues

Ford is recalling more than 83,000 vehicles in two separate actions due to issues that could increase the risk of a crash, federal regulators said.

The first recall affects 35,772 model year 2025-2026 Explorer SUVs and the dynamic bending light feature, according to the notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The affected vehicles have an incorrect headlamp control module software calibration that results in the right headlight turning in the opposite direction of a vehicle turn.

"When turning the steering wheel on a left curve, the driver's side (LHS) bending light correctly follows the turn, while the passenger side (RHS) light bends away from the curve," the recall report said. "Conversely, when turning on a right curve, the left-hand light follows the steering wheel and bends to the right, while the right-hand light bends inward towards the left."

The report said a headlight that turns incorrectly could result in increased glare to other drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

Ford Motor Co.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Updates to fix the headlight control module software will be available over the air or through dealerships at no charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 23.

In a separate action, Ford is recalling 47,804 vehicles due to issues with the engine gas recirculation (EGR) valve that could lead to a loss of motive power, most likely at low speeds, which Ford said increases the risk of a crash.

The recall affects certain model year 2025 Ranger, Mustang, Maverick, Explorer, Escape, Bronco, Bronco Sport, Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair vehicles with 1.5-liter, 2.0-liter or 2.3-liter engines.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to the condition.

The automaker said a fix is still under development. Owners will be notified by mail once a remedy is available and will need to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer for a free repair.