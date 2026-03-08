Ford builds one-of-a-kind Explorer for Pope Leo XIV

Ford CEO Jim Farley and his wife, Lia, recently gifted Pope Leo XIV a new Explorer SUV.

The couple personally delivered the vehicle during a private audience with the American-born pontiff on Feb. 28.

The black Explorer Platinum, customized with a 3.3-liter V6 hybrid powertrain and 10-speed hybrid transmission, was assembled at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant, located about 5 miles from Leo's hometown of Dolton. It also features vanity license plates that read "DA POPE" and "LEO XIV."

Inside, the seat tags feature the Chicago flag and the city's skyline is stitched into the vehicle's center console. Engravings of the skyline and St. Peter's Basilica are found on the scuff plates near the bottom of the SUV's doors.

Leo plans to use the vehicle to cross the grounds of the Vatican, according to Ford.

"He noticed and appreciated the personal touches," said Farley. "We even took a quick drive, and I can confirm the Holy Father enjoys driving a sporty ride. But more than anything, what stays with me is the feeling of gratitude and joy we experienced meeting him and sharing this small gesture – one that reflects the pride and care of the Ford team back home in Chicago."

Employees were aware that they were building a vehicle for a VIP, but due to confidentiality reasons, were not told it was for the pope.

"When I found out it was the pope, I was so excited," said Jennifer Barilovich, lead electrical systems integration engineer for the Explorer. "I can’t believe I helped make a vehicle that the pope is going to drive! As soon as I could, I told my family. I come from a huge Catholic family, so everyone was thrilled and just thought it was the coolest project."

Barilovich, like other team members, sent a letter to the pontiff.

The connection for Ford pre-delivery specialist Adolphus Harper was even closer to home.

"I graduated from St. Rita in 1986, so knowing that the pope who once taught me is now driving something I helped assemble – it’s unbelievable," he said. "I am proud to be part of this. To see someone connected to my own education become part of something so historic – it’s amazing."

Among the gifts the team sent to Leo were a special Chicago Assembly Plant recognition coin and a pizza box from Aurelio’s Pizza, one of his favorite hometown restaurants.

"Knowing a vehicle built here in Chicago is going to the pope, it’s hard not to feel proud," said pre-delivery specialist Danny Golubovic. "As someone with deep faith, it feels like an even greater honor. The work we do here is important – to our city, our families and people."