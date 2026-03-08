Ford in deep water after sweeping recalls hit every model since 2020 — with one exception

Over the past several years, Ford has found itself in hot water, with recalls sweeping through nearly every model in its lineup between 2020 and 2026 — all but one.

Only the Ford GT, a mid-engine two-seater sports car, escaped the issues that plagued the rest of the lineup, including problems with windshields, suspension and rearview cameras.

Discontinued after 2022, the model paid homage to the iconic Ford GT40, which dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s. While the second-generation Ford GT largely avoided recalls, both generations experienced some issues. The first faced potential airbag problems, while the second had possible hydraulic defects.

In 2025, Ford set a record for the most recalls issued by a single automaker in a single year, issuing more than 150 — nearly double the previous record of 77 set by General Motors in 2014.

The surge was largely attributed to an aggressive strategy of initiating voluntary recalls before major incidents or widespread complaints emerged.

"The increase in recalls reflects our intensive strategy to quickly find and fix hardware and software issues and go the extra mile to help protect customers," the company said in summer 2025. "Ford has more than doubled its team of safety and technical experts in the past two years and significantly increased testing to failure on critical systems in current Ford vehicles such as powertrains, steering and braking. Insights from this testing are being incorporated into current production."

Over six years, 16 Ford models — spanning SUVs and crossovers, trucks and pickups, performance cars and commercial vans — were affected, totaling tens of millions of vehicles.

Among Ford’s seven SUV and crossover models — Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang Mach-E and Edge — each has been subject to at least one recall. Issues have included inverted or blank rearview camera images, cracked fuel injectors that pose fire risks, software faults that could cause brake malfunctions and electronic door latch failures that may lead to lockouts or entrapment.

All five major Ford truck and pickup models — Maverick, Ranger, F-150, F-150 Lightning and Super Duty — have also been affected. The most widespread problems involve electrical faults that can disable trailer brake lights, turn signals or braking functions while towing, increasing crash risks.

Ford has largely phased out traditional sedans, leaving the Mustang as its only remaining passenger car. The coupe and convertible, produced since 2020, have faced issues including rearview camera malfunctions.

The company’s commercial vans — Transit, E-Transit and Transit Connect — have also been recalled for problems involving braking, towing, electrical systems and visibility.