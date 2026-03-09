Ford recalls 1.74 million vehicles due to rearview camera blackouts, issues

Ford is recalling nearly 1.74 million vehicles in the U.S. due to software problems that can affect rearview camera displays, according to notices published this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

One recall covers 849,310 2021–2026 Ford Broncos and 2021–2024 Ford Edges, which may experience overheating in its Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM). The issue can cause the rearview camera image not to appear when the vehicle is in reverse.

"A rear-view camera that does not display an image while in reverse gear can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA alert warned.

A separate recall impacts 889,950 vehicles, including 2020-2022 Ford Escapes, 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsairs, 2020-2024 Lincoln Aviators and 2020-2024 Ford Explorers.

"On the affected vehicles, it may be possible to have the SYNC screen image on the center display flipped or inverted immediately after an ignition cycle," a recall report from the NHTSA says. "This may result in the image displayed being inverted or flipped, this includes all buttons. While in reverse the rearview camera image, buttons, and camera guidelines may also be inverted or flipped."

According to the NHTSA report, Ford said that they are not aware of any related crashes or injuries connected to the issue.

For Bronco and Edge owners, Ford is offering a free software update to the APIM. Notification letters are scheduled to be mailed at the end of the month, and repairs can be completed at dealerships or through over-the-air updates.

A remedy for the second group of vehicles is still under development. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risks will be sent in the coming months.

Drivers can check their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the NHTSA website or Ford’s recall lookup tool for more information, or contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford recalls over rearview camera issues are a continuation of prior recall alerts. A past recall for older Ford vehicles was issued last October for 1.4 million vehicles.