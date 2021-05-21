Ford’s F-150 Lightning contends with electric trucks from Tesla, Rivian, Lordstown, GMC

This week, Ford revealed its newest vehicle: an electric truck.

The F-150 Lightning was revealed on Tuesday during an event held by President Biden, one day before it was scheduled to make its official debut.

The full-size, four-door truck has the same body as Ford’s other F-150s, but the Lightning is the most powerful of the lineup ever, Fox News reported this week.

According to Fox, the F-150 Lightning has dual inboard electric motors and will be available with two battery sizes, delivering 230 miles and 300 miles of range.

The truck also has standard all-wheel drive and will cost only $39,974 when it hits the market early next year, FOX Business reported Wednesday.

When it does go on sale, here are some of the other electric trucks it could be competing against.

Lordstown Motors’ Endurance pickup

The Endurance pickup from Lordstown Motors is made with four in-wheel hub electric motors that provide 600 horsepower and four-wheel-drive, Fox News previously reported.

According to Fox, the Endurance is expected to have a range of 250 miles per charge and will cost $52,200 when it hits the market.

In March, FOX Business reported that Lordstown Motors has more than 100,000 pre-orders for the Endurance and that the automaker is expected to start making deliveries in September, which could be ahead of competitors like Ford and Tesla.

Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla first debuted the electric Cybertruck in 2019 at a now-famous event where designer Franz von Holzhausen cracked the truck’s so-called "armor glass" windows with a metal ball.

Unlike the F-150 Lightning and the Endurance, Tesla decided to design its electric truck with an unconventional style including an angular body and no conventional hood, Fox News reported when the truck was first revealed.

According to Fox News, the Cybertruck -- which will sell for $49,900 -- has "nearly identical performance specs to the extended range F-150 Lightning."

However, it is unclear when the Cybertruck will be ready for launch, FOX Business reported last month.

Rivian’s R1T pickup

Rivian is expected to be the first automaker to release its electric truck, with production on the midsize R1T pickup expected to begin in June this year, Fox News reported in November.

The R1T will initially cost $75,000 and have all-wheel-drive, a hands-free highway driving aid and a range of 300 miles per charge.

GMC's Hummer EV

The Hummer name is returning on a premium off-road electric pickup that's scheduled to hit showrooms late this year at a starting price of $112,495.

The tri-motor truck will be able to accelerate to 60 mph and go 350 miles per charge thanks to the largest battery pack ever installed on a retail electric vehicle, which will push its weight above 9,000 pounds.

The Hummer EV will be equipped with a unique feature called Crab Walk Mode that allows it to steer all four wheels in the same direction and move diagonally.

