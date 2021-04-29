Tesla Cybertruck still a year away from production, leaked report predicts

The launch of Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck may be farther in the future than many reservation holders have hoped.

A recent report supplied to auto industry insiders attributed to analysis firm IHS Markit that was excerpted on a forum dedicated to the Rivian electric truck brand predicts that the Cybertruck won't enter production at Tesla's under-construction factory in Austin, Tex., until April 2022.

Tesla's consumer website says that several models will be available by the end of 2021 and CEO Elon Musk said during the company's 2020 earnings call in January that "we'll make a few deliveries of the Cybertruck in 2021, but volume production is set for next year."

However, the vehicle received just one passing mention during Monday's first-quarter earnings call, when Musk said, "at this time, we will continue to ramp production of Model Y in three months in Shanghai. In the background, we are continuing work -- development work on the Semi, Cybertruck, on the Roadster and other products."

Following a visit to the Austin facility two weeks ago with a prototype of the Cybertruck, Musk responded to a question about the start of deliveries from the factory, to which he responded, "limited production of Model Y this year, high volume next year," without referencing the truck.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla no longer has a media department to respond to requests for comment or clarification because, according to Musk, "other companies spend money on advertising & manipulating public opinion, Tesla focuses on the product. I trust the people."

An IHS Markit spokesperson would not comment on the details of the report when contacted by FOX Business.

"We’ve not published such a forecast for editorial use," she said.