iPhone maker Foxconn and Fisker working on American-made electric car

Fisker says it is a "rethinking of the car"

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker on the Fisker-Foxconn car video

Fisker CEO: New electric car with Foxconn will give more value ‘than any gasoline car'

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker on the Fisker-Foxconn car

Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has entered a framework agreement with startup automaker Fisker to jointly develop an affordable electric car that will be built and sold in the U.S.

Fisker and Foxconn are jointly developing an electric car. (Fisker)

The PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) project aims to begin production of a Fisker-branded car priced under $30,000 by the end of 2023 that will create a "new segment" of automobile.

The announcement follows a memorandum of understanding the parties entered in February.

The companies said they will jointly invest in the program and that several manufacturing sites are under consideration. Foxconn currently operates a factory in Wisconsin that produces electronics and has floated the idea of adding an automobile assembly plant.

The vehicle will also be sold in Europe, India and China.

Fisker stock was up sharply in pre-marking trading on the news, while Foxconn shares were flat.

"At under $30,000 with stunning design and innovation, we are rethinking the car, both in terms of proportions, design, interior functionality and connected user experience," Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said in a news release on the agreement.

Fisker is also developing an electric SUV on a platform developed by contract manufacturer Magna that is scheduled to enter production in Europe in Austria at the end of 2022.