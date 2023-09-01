Colorado ranch with 'hobbit-inspired' home listed for $68M in Aspen: 'An exquisite living experience'

An estate that spans nearly 245 acres located in the ski resort town of Aspen has hit the market for $68 million dollars.

Dating back to the 1880s, this 22,000 square foot compound is made up of seven "meticulously designed residences" and includes features that showcase views of the Colorado mountains and wildlife, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate press release.

One of the homes that make up the ranch's estate resembles a "hobbit" house, which refers to the dwellings seen in "The Lord of the Rings" movie franchise, the real estate company stated.

"Two Mile Ranch is not just a property — it's an exquisite living experience that harmonizes with its surroundings," Raifie Bass, listing agent with Douglas Elliman, shared in the media release.

"The blend of artistry, nature and luxury sets this ranch apart, offering an unparalleled opportunity for those seeking an exceptional lifestyle," Bass added.

This historic property is nestled in the upper valley, Woody Creek, a coveted location that appears to serve those who are searching for picturesque surroundings.

"The property is nestled amid the pristine wilderness of national forest land in the Rocky Mountains and surrounded by open pastures, serene creeks, enchanting ponds, and majestic woods including an elk grazing site," the press release shared.

The property is owned by Pat Scanlan — a local investor who plays a large role in preserving the environment in which Two Mile Ranch is located.

"The property is a precious glimpse into Aspen's past, epitomizing the essence of legacy while preserving a cherished remnant of the Roaring Fork Valley's ranch heritage," Scanlan shared, according to the Douglas Elliman press release.

There are reportedly seven uniquely-designed residences on the 245-acre property, each one showcasing its own artistic flair and aesthetic while still keeping the charm of the landscape.

"From the original 1880s log cabin that tells the tale of the ranch's history to the Estate House, Bunk House, Craftsman House, Cottage House and more, there is a residence to suit every taste," the media release added.

The Estate House, a five bedroom four-and-a-half bedroom home, is built on the 60-acre meadow located at the center of the property, the release stated.

The home includes the primary bedroom on the main floor, a separate wing housing the secondary bedroom and a two-car garage, the release noted.

The Aspen Lodge is a four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath cabin that embraces "the ranch's signature style, it seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces," the realty group described.

The Ranch Managers House was built in the 1950s and its three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths make up the 2,109 square feet home.

The Shepard's Cabin, also known as the Barber Shop, is original to the property, according to the release.

The Natal cabin features one bedroom and one bath and showcases the estate's saloon and game room.

The Cottage House, made up of three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, is a whimsical build that arguably looks as though it came out of a movie. The real estate company even referred to the home as "hobbit-inspired."

"Small, enchanting hidden corners, including a secret entrance to the library from the mudroom by pulling a book off a bookshelf, add to the unique allure of this residence," the press released noted of The Cottage House.

The Craftsman House is the estate's "zen-inspired" residence that consists of an open floor plan and four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths.

The final residence on the property, the Bunk House, designed by the premier builder in Aspen, was crafted "to mirror the charm of a classic ranch bunkhouse, the residence exudes authenticity and warmth," Douglas Elliman Real Estate's release added.

The estate features two bedrooms, a sleeping loft and one-and-a-half baths, filled with fixtures and furnishings that highlight the Woody Creek environment.

"Epitomizing the quintessential Rocky Mountain experience, outdoor enthusiasts can also enjoy access to endless hiking and mountain biking trails in the White River National Forest," Douglas Elliman's release added.

"Its proximity to downtown Aspen and the slopes of Snowmass – both a mere 20-minute drive – allows residents to enjoy the convenience of the city while embracing the tranquility and beauty of the natural surroundings."