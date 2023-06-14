$65M Houston estate breaks 'most expensive home' listing in Texas: 'Can't be replicated'

The highest priced residential home listing in the state of Texas has just been launched, and the seller is asking for $65 million.

The multimillion-dollar property, named "The Lodge in Hunters Creek" and located in Harris County, Texas, includes a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom main house that measures 22,000 square feet, with nine acres of landscaped grounds, a guest lodge and a personal 24-hour guard house.

"What makes this estate stand out from the rest is the quality of construction coupled with a truly unique setting that can’t be replicated," the luxury property’s listing agent, Billy Dolan of Carolwood Estates, a boutique brokerage based in Beverly Hills, told Fox Business.

"Houston, and Texas in general, is growing and attracting all kinds of commerce," he continued.

"The buyer for this estate will command proximity to the city, but want the experience of being secluded with acreage in a private environment."

The Lodge in Hunters Creek’s construction was completed in 2005. It features "extensive red iron steel framing" and "exquisite Indiana limestone," according to Carolwood Estates.

Builders of the 18-year-old estate reportedly took architectural inspiration from English manors and Richardsonian Romanesque, an 11th- and 12-century revival style that blends French, Spanish and Italian Romanesque architecture, such as squat columns and cylindrical towers.

The castle-like property is nestled between the twisty Buffalo Bayou and tall, dense trees.

Carolwood Estates reports that The Lodge in Hunters Creek is "supported by a multi-tiered shoreline protection system."

The buyer of the grand estate will get a chance to settle in the main home’s master bedroom, which reportedly offers "stunning" views of the bayou and Houston downtown skyline.

Other notable features at The Lodge in Hunters Creek’s main house include a two-story library, a glass elevator, a chef’s kitchen with a commercial grade walk-in cooler, a bar, a showroom garage that can hold more than five cars — and a manicured courtyard with multiple fountains and seating areas.

The Lodge in Hunters Creek’s two-bedroom guest house sits on a five-acre lot and is located down a "long picturesque gravel road," according to Carolwood Estates.

Guests who stay in the extra home are treated to a private pool, an expansive deck and two fireplaces that can keep the temporary abode warm.

The Lodge in Hunters Creek’s record $65 million listing is 8.3% higher than the 14-acre Crespi Estate in North Dallas, which was listed last month by the local luxury real estate firm Allie Beth Allman & Associates.