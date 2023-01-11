Identity of man who bought $1.65M 'Goonies' house is revealed, and he's a 'superfan'

The buyer of the Oregon home from "The Goonies" has been revealed, now that the property’s sale has closed.

Behman Zakeri, a managing partner and chief executive officer from Overland Park, Kansas, purchased the Victorian-era home that briefly appeared in the 1985 adventure comedy film for $1.65 million, according to a press release issued by the property.

The cinematic home, located in Astoria, Oregon, was originally listed in November 2022 by Jordan Miller, a licensed real estate broker with John L. Scott, a West Coast-based real estate agent and management company.

Miller told FOX Business the "ideal buyer" for the property would be someone who loves the home as much as the seller, and it appears Zakeri was the right person for the home.

Zakeri identifies himself as "an 80s kid" and "avid collector" who loves pop culture from the said decade, according to "The Goonies" house press release.

"I’m thrilled to join the Astoria community and be a part of the enduring legacy of ‘The Goonies,’" Zakeri said, in a statement. "Ever since I saw the movie in the summer of 1985, I have been a huge fan."

The hourlong and 54-minute film that follows a group of treasure-hunting kids reportedly influenced Zakeri’s business ventures in the Kansas City metropolitan area, including his role as CEO of We Buy Gold and his role as managing partner of Mastermind Escape Games, an interactive escape room, and Bury the Hatchet KC LLC, an axe-throwing facility.

Additionally, Zakeri is the general manager of Collector’s Cache, a card collection store, also in the Kansas City metro.

Zakeri plans to live at the "The Goonies" house, which is considered a private residence, for "incremental periods," according to the property’s press release.

As a "superfan," he’s reportedly on "a mission to preserve and protect the landmark" for a new generation of fans.

Michael Eakin, a childhood best friend and neighbor of Zakeri’s reportedly purchased a home adjacent to the Goonies House as an homage to the film’s theme of friendship, according to the property’s press release.

"My friendships from childhood have played a crucial role in shaping who I am and helping me achieve my goals," Zakeri said, in a statement. "Purchasing this home is a testament to the power of friendship and the belief that our dreams can become a reality when you have a great support system by your side."

Zakeri’s offer for "The Goonies" house reportedly beat out multiple bidders and was accepted six days after the property was listed, according to the home’s press release.

"This iconic property holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are confident that Behman will not only preserve its rich history, but also bring new energy and opportunities to the community," said Miller, the property’s real estate broker.

"It's a privilege to be a part of this exciting moment in the town's history," Miller continued. "We look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Goonies House and its new owner."

The exterior of the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home served as a film location in "The Goonies."

Residential properties that have appeared in popular movies and TV shows have made headlines in recent years, including A Christmas Story House in Cleveland, Ohio, which now serves as a museum and short-term rental.

There's also Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, which now serves as a tourist destination and boutique accommodation and the Schitt’s Creek mansion in Toronto, Canada, which sold in November 2022.