5 ways to upgrade your family room for less than $250, according to designers

Family rooms are often the cornerstone of American family life.

It's where family members spend time together watching television, playing board games, congregating during the holidays — or just enjoying time together.

Comfort and versatility are the highlights of a family room.

If you’ve been looking to spruce up your family room on a limited budget but don’t know how to do it or where to begin, professional designers, real estate experts and interior decorators had plenty of inside tips and industry tricks to share.

For a reasonable investment of $250 or less, upgrading your family room on a budget can be done with some of these ideas — or they may spark other creative thoughts or inspiration.

Check out this list.

1. Consider removable wallpaper

Removable wallpaper can be used to create an accent wall in your family room — and can be done on a budget, according to Cam Dowski, interior designer and founder of WeBuyHousesChicago.co.

Realtor Dowski also told Fox Business, "Removable wallpaper is easy to install and remove, and it comes in a variety of colors, patterns and textures."

He said, "You can transform the look and feel of your space without spending a lot of money or time. Plus, you can change it up whenever you want to refresh your style."

He's used this upgrade, he said, when he staged a home for sale in Chicago.

"The family room had a plain white wall that looked boring and bland. I decided to add some removable wallpaper with a geometric design that matched the furniture and accessories," Dowski explained.

"It made the room look more inviting and cozy, and it helped the home sell faster and for a higher price."

2. Introduce an area rug

One of the most effective ways to transform a room without making major changes is by adding an area rug, said Brad Smith, CEO of Omni Home Ideas, a Dallas-based interior design firm.

You can find an attractive, quality area rug within the $250 budget, said one CEO of an interior design firm.

"An area rug not only anchors the space but also brings in texture, color and pattern," said Smith.

"The trick is to find a rug that ties together the existing color scheme and complements the overall style of the room," he also said.

You can find an attractive, quality area rug within the $250 budget, Smith said, especially if you take advantage of online sales or discount stores.

When choosing an area rug, it's essential to consider the size, said Smith.

"A rug that's too small can make the room look disjointed, while one that's too large can overpower the space," Smith told Fox Business.

"Typically, you want to choose a rug that's large enough for all the furniture in the seating area to rest on it, or at the very least, have the front legs of the furniture on the rug."

3. Purchase some new throw pillows

One simple yet significant tip for transforming your family room is to introduce throw pillows.

"This is an affordable way to introduce texture, color and personality into the room," said Wendy Wang, an international trade specialist, a home design enthusiast and owner of F&J Outdoor in Pennsylvania.

"Go for rich fabrics like velvet or faux fur — or opt for geometric or bold colored prints to add character."

Also, in addition to enhancing the space’s aesthetic appeal, new throw pillows will add comfort and can easily be changed out seasonally or as your style changes, said Wang.

"You don't need to replace all the furniture to create a new atmosphere," she also said.

"It's the small, thoughtful changes that can add considerable value to your interior decor."

4. Revitalize the walls with paint

A cost-effective way to breathe new life into a family room is by painting the walls, said Elizabeth Grace, an interior designer, home expert and blogger with DreamHomeMaking.com.

"Choose a soothing yet impactful color that complements your existing furniture and décor," said Grace.

"Opt for an uncommon technique like ombre or color blocking to add visual interest and create a unique focal point.

The investment is quite minimal, she shared.

"Allocate approximately $50 for paint and supplies, and witness the remarkable transformation it brings," noted Grace.

5. Upgrade the lighting in your family room

You can illuminate your family room with statement lighting, which will create a new ambiance of your family room, said Grace.

"Look for unconventional pieces that showcases your style, such as a geometric pendant light or a sculptural floor lamp," she recommended.

"These unique lighting elements not only provide functional illumination but also serve as captivating focal points."

New lighting upgrades can create the backdrop for hobbies such as knitting or scrapbooking — or create the perfect setting for reading or journaling.