Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Celebrity Homes

'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner lists 160-acre, 3 home ranch in Aspen for rent

While he currently stars on 'Yellowstone,' some of Costner's biggest movies include 'Dances with Wolves,' 'The Bodyguard' and 'The Postman'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 31

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Although it's not the sprawling ranch his character John Dutton presides over in his hit television show, "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner's illustrious Aspen mansion dubbed the Dunbar Ranch is not a bad alternative. 

Spanning 160 acres with both rivers and lakes across the property, you can now rent Costner's ranch for $36,000 a night, according to a listing.

Described as having "three exquisite residences," guests can enjoy the "stunning and comfortable spaces" of private homes, but still "experience the true Colorado lifestyle."

'YELLOWSTONE' DIRECTOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN REACTS TO CLAIMS SHOW IS 'ANTI-WOKE': 'REALLY?'

Kevin Costner Aspen property

An exterior shot of the Main Residence shows a luscious green backyard. (David Marlow Photography/Amy Mottier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse / Fox News)

Hill House, the main residence on the property, offers six bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a king-sized bed, four queen-bed rooms, and a bunk room with three full beds.

This bedroom in the Main residence has exposed dark beams, a sitting area, and a king sized bed

The only room with a king-sized bed is the master bedroom in Hill House. There are six bedrooms in total. (David Marlow Photography/Amy Mottier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse / Fox News)

A massive staircase leads you into a great room with a fireplace and multiple seating options. Windows pan the entirety of the walls, allowing natural light to flood into the home.

In Hill House, a large open great room with two couches and exposed wood across the moldings of the home

Beneath a cascading staircase is a living space with two couches and a cozy fireplace. (David Marlow Photography/Amy Mottier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse)

The Lake House is another option for guests to stay in, having three bedrooms and offering exquisite water views. Unlike the main house, the Lake House has two master bedrooms and a bunk room with four full bunk beds.

An illuminated fire burns in a great room with extremely tall ceilings, dark exposed beams, and many seating options

A main room in the Lake House on Dunbar Ranch is centered by a wood-burning fireplace. The high ceilings are accented with exposed beams. (David Marlow Photography/Amy Mottier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse / Fox News)

The Lake House carries a rustic ambiance with exposed beams throughout the home, although it also carries modern touches with its open floor plan. On the other side of the fireplace in the grand living space is a dining room.

The River House is a more quaint, yet modern, option with one twin bedroom and two rooms with full beds.

Dunbar Ranch allows you to rent each home separately, although you can request all three homes, or just two.

Other great amenities of the property include a hot tub, baseball field, and proximity to the center of Aspen. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Steam leaves a stone hot tub at one of the residences of Kevin Costner's home with snow around it

When it snows, you can warm up in the hot tub. (David Marlow Photography/Amy Mottier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse / Fox News)

People play baseball as someone pitches behind a net and a batter stands in front of a cage

Enjoy a game of baseball, like Kevin Costner in "Field of Dreams." (David Marlow Photography/Amy Mottier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE                   

For an additional cost, an abundance of other amenities are offered, including a personal shopper, chef, masseuse, a ski instructor and butler, as well as many more. 