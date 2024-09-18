Chicken joints join growing number of restaurants offering $5 meal deals

It is National Chicken Month, and the latest to flock to the value meal bandwagon is Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The fast-food chicken joint is now offering customers three pieces of its signature fried chicken for $5.

"As consumers look for more ways to enjoy their favorite meals without breaking the bank, Popeyes is excited to join this conversation centered around guest satisfaction," Popeyes said in a press release.

The company, which launched in 1972 as "Chicken on the Run" before being rebranded, said it noticed "value wars" taking off earlier this summer among the competition.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) also has $5 value meals and added two new deals to its menu last month. Their new options include an eight-nugget meal and a "famous bowl" made with chicken nuggets.

KFC customers can also get a two-piece drum and thigh $5 deal that includes mashed potatoes, gravy and a biscuit.

"As customers are looking for more value from brands, we're expanding our Taste of KFC lineup with new KFC fan favorites like our nuggets and Famous Bowls, each for just $5," Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., said in an August press release. "These Taste of KFC Deals offer three choices – with something for everyone – at an incredible price."

Restaurants have been doing all they can to get inflation-afflicted customers through their doors and in their drive-thrus.

This week, many restaurant chains are offering deals for National Cheeseburger Day.

Additionally, McDonald's launched a $5 value meal in June that they are continuing until the end of the year, plus the company is reimagining existing menu items and offering items like collectors cups and mini-Croc clips.