McDonald's reportedly bringing miniature versions of popular footwear to US Happy Meals

McDonald's and Crocs are teaming up again, according to Happy Meal tipsters.

Miniature versions of the popular footwear, in the form of keychain-like "clips," will be coming soon to Happy Meals in the U.S., Instagram food news account @snackolater says.

It appears the clips are already available in some markets, as people are selling full sets of 10 on eBay. The collectible keychains are being sold in Singapore, Lifestyle Asia reports.

Photos show the minis in a variety of designs, including "fries Crocs toy," golden arches and burger.

MCDONALD'S GIVE CLASSIC MENU ITEM A 'MAKEOVER' AMID PUSH TO REVERSE SALES DECLINE

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Current Happy Meals in the U.S. feature a Yu-Gi-Oh! mashup with Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends toys.

MCDONALD'S TARGETS ADULTS WITH NOSTALGIC 'COLLECTOR'S MEAL' AVAILABLE THIS MONTH

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 291.29 +1.78 +0.61% CROX CROCS INC. 125.73 -4.09 -3.15%

This would not be the first collaboration between McDonald's and Crocs, as the footwear company has made McDonald's-themed clogs before.

The fast-food giant has been making menu changes, adding promotions and tapping into nostalgia with product offerings with purchases.

Last month, cups offered with a "Collector's Meal" were being resold for high prices.

Back in July, McDonald's reported a drop in sales for the first time in years as it struggled to draw in cash-strapped customers amid higher menu prices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Global sales fell 1% in the second quarter, its first decline in 13 quarters, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.53% rise, according to LSEG data.

To reverse the decline, fast-food chains have launched several promotions in an attempt to boost customer traffic during persistent inflation.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.