McDonald's give classic menu item a 'makeover' amid push to reverse sales decline

Less than a year after McDonald's McFlurry desserts lost their iconic spindles, the fast food giant announced that the item is "getting a makeover" as they try to reverse a current sales decline.

Starting Sept. 10, McDonald's will be selling the new "Mini McFlurry," in addition to the standard size, and both will come in a new "more environmentally friendly four-flap cup" as they are "phasing out plastic McFlurry cup lids."

"Packaging updates like this matter," Michael Gonda, SVP, chief impact officer of North America for McDonald's, said in the release. "Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we're also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments."

McDonald's says that the new look helps advance their "commitment to sustainability," which includes looking to source "100% of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025."

The new look is not entirely new to the company, as the four-flap cups are already being used in certain international markets.

McDonald's current online menu features Oreo and M&Ms McFlurry flavors. Limited-time special flavors often pop up, with one of the most recent being Kit Kat Banana Split.

Back in July, McDonald's reported a drop in sales for the first time in years as it struggled to draw in cash-strapped customers amid higher menu prices.

Global sales fell 1% in the second quarter, its first decline in 13 quarters, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.53% rise, according to LSEG data.

To reverse the decline, fast-food chains have launched several promotions in an attempt to boost customer traffic during persistent inflation.

