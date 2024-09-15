National Cheeseburger Day sees major deals from fast-food chains

If you are looking to satisfy a cheeseburger craving this week for less, you are in luck.

McDonald's is offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers on Wednesday for National Cheeseburger Day. The deal is available only in the McDonald's App.

They're not the only ones. Burger King and Wendy's are also reportedly offering customers deals this week.

MCDONALD'S DAYS AWAY FROM BRINGING MINIATURE VERSIONS OF POPULAR FOOTWEAR TO US HAPPY MEALS

BK is giving out free cheeseburgers to Royal Perks members with any purchase on Sept. 18, according to an announcement reported by People magazine.

Wendy's is offering a multi-day deal, where customers can get a 1-cent junior bacon cheeseburger with any purchase. Wendy's customers must also use the chain's app, People reports.

Neither BK nor Wendy's immediately responded to a FOX Business request for comment.

MCDONALD'S GIVE CLASSIC MENU ITEM A 'MAKEOVER' AMID PUSH TO REVERSE SALES DECLINE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 292.35 +2.12 +0.73% WEN THE WENDY'S CO. 17.57 +0.67 +3.96%

The city of Pasadena, California, takes credit as the birthplace of the American cheeseburger. Lionel Clark Sternberger, 16, was working at his dad's roadside burger stand named The Rite Spot in 1924 when he either "slapped a slice of cheese" to conceal a burnt patty or obliged to a customer's request, according to nonprofit Visit Pasadena.

Fast-food chains have been testing different promotions, giveaways and menu item changes in order to gain customers who are struggling due to persistent inflation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In July, McDonald's reported a drop in sales for the first time in years as it struggled to draw in cash-strapped customers amid higher menu prices.

Global sales fell 1% in the second quarter, its first decline in 13 quarters, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.53% rise, according to LSEG data.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.