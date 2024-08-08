McDonald's targets adults with nostalgic 'Collector's Meal' available this month

Picture it: You are a kid pleading with your parents to take you to McDonald's to get the latest collectible offered in a Happy Meal.

Now, you are old enough to buy your own meal, and the fast food giant is hoping you will head over to a restaurant beginning next week to get your hands on the latest offering: collector's edition cups. The six cups will feature a range of franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Helly Kitty, Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park, Minions and McDonald's itself.

McDonald's announced on Wednesday what some call an adult Happy Meal, officially named "Collector's Meal," available for purchase on Aug. 13 worldwide.

"McDonald’s collectibles are as iconic as they come," a press release reads. "From toys to vintage posters, plates, merch, games and trading cards, these keepsakes are more than just collector’s items – they unlock some of our fans’ favorite McDonald’s memories."

The Collector's Meal is available all day long, meaning guests can choose a sausage McMuffin with egg sandwich, hash brown and coffee during breakfast hours. For lunch and dinner, diners can choose between a 10-piece chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich with fries and a soft drink.

The cups are available for a limited time, but the company did not specify a date when sales would cease.

The move from the fast-food giant comes at a time when restaurants are trying to lure customers back with value meals while consumers are pinching their pennies due to inflation.

Along with releasing the cups, McDonald's is hosting two events for collector's to "link up," with one in the Los Angeles area and another in the New York City area.

"There's an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald's collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We're bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands," Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's said in a press release. "These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories."