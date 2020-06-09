Jeff Bezos would have surpassed $200B in wealth if not for divorce

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ net worth would have surpassed $200 billion if not for the costly divorce from MacKenzie Bezos last year, Forbes data shows.

Bezos, 56 and already the wealthiest person in the world, would have become the first person ever to boast a net worth of $200 billion, but was ordered to hand over approximately $38 billion to MacKenzie Bezos as part of the divorce settlement in July 2019, in addition to a 4 percent stake in Amazon.

Bezos’ fortune has grown by roughly $40 billion over the past three months, according to the New York Post, and was estimated at $151.7 billion as of the end of the trading day on Monday, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie Bezos’ net worth has also ballooned and was estimated on Monday to be $49.5 billion, according to Forbes. She ranks No. 22 on the list of wealthiest billionaires in the world.

Since mid-March, American billionaires’ fortunes increased by $565 billion, or more than 19 percent, according to a report released Thursday by Institute for Policy Studies' Inequality.org.

The Bezoses were married for 25 years before announcing the divorce filing in 2019. They have four kids together.

MacKenzie Bezos played an integral part in the formation of now-e-commerce giant Amazon, working as an accountant for the budding company and, according to a profile in The New York Times, at times even sending out shipments through UPS.

Bezos is now dating aerial filmmaker and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez.

