Who is Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez?

Lauren Sanchez is much more than just the woman by billionaire tech mogul Jeff Bezos’ side.

The 50-year-old mother of three, a third-generation Mexican American, had a humble childhood growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to Page Six.

"We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother’s car when she would go clean houses," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

Sanchez got her start in the national media industry with stints working for Extra and FOX Sports before moving over to "Good Day LA" in 2003, according to THR.

She was briefly married to former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez before later tying the knot with big-name talent agent Patrick Whitesell in 2005, Page Six reported. Sanchez filed for divorce against Whitesell in April 2019 after 13 years of marriage, TMZ reported.

The daughter of a plane mechanic and flight instructor, Sanchez began learning to fly while working as an anchor and, in 2011, began piloting planes, according to THR.

She co-founded Pursuit Productions in 2014 and, in 2016, she became licensed to fly helicopters. Sanchez founded Black Ops Aviation aerial filming firm in 2017 and is often featured on the company’s Instagram account.

She has worked alongside directors, such as "The Twilight Saga’s" Catherine Hardwicke, and consulted on 2017 film “Dunkirk,” THR reported.

"This space is dominated by men," she told the outlet. "But there's nothing physical about flying a helicopter. You can be 5-foot-1 or 6-foot-4. There's no reason more women aren't in this."

Recently filed court papers show the Amazon founder and Sanchez met in 2017 while he was still married to Mackenzie Bezos. Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are embroiled in a bitter legal battle with her brother, Michael Sanchez.

The court documents identified Lauren Sanchez as Jeff Bezos’ fiancé, though officials did not comment on the report, according to Page Six.

