Jeff Bezos 'happy to lose' customers over Black Lives Matter message

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos responded to a profanity-laced email from a customer who criticized the company's support for the Black Lives Movement and said he would take his business elsewhere.

His response? Good riddance.

"This sort of hate shouldn't be allowed to hide in the shadows," Bezos wrote Sunday on Instagram with a screenshot of the email from someone named Dave. "It's important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you're the kind of customer I'm happy to lose."

Amazon had joined the roster of companies demanding a reckoning with institutional racism following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed.

In the days following Floyd's death, the company posted a note saying in part: "We believe Black lives matter. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, customers, and partners, and are committed to helping build a country and a world where everyone can live with dignity and free from fear."

The message didn't sit well with some customers. Bezos said he had received "a number" of "sickening" responses.

"I was placing an order with your company when I discovered your statement in support for Black Lives Matter," Dave wrote. "Maintain your stance and we will watch your profits decline and laugh about it. My business relationship with you is over."

Bezos had posted a separate email exchange Friday he had with another customer entitled "All Lives Matter" saying Amazon's message was both “disturbing” and “offensive."

As part of the company's effort to end the "inequitable and brutal treatment of Black and African Americans," Amazon pledged $10 million to organizations that are working to bring about social justice.

The recipients, selected with the help of Amazon's Black Employee Network, include groups focused on fighting systemic racism through the legal system as well as organization dedicated to expanding educational and economic opportunity for Black communities, the company said.

This comes just before Derek Chauvin, the officer caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck, is set to appear before a judge Monday after being charged with murder.

The three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.