Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez brother on Jeff Bezos lawsuit: 'Our family has been ripped apart'

Hollywood talent agent Michael Sanchez says he expected an apology from Bezos, but instead has been 'thrown under the bus'

By FOXBusiness
The brother of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez continues to deny that he leaked information of their extramarital affair and is now breaking his silence on his suit against Bezos, the wealthiest man in the world.

"I have protected and supported my sister 100 per cent since the day she was born," Michael Sanchez told The Daily Mail. "And I've willingly taken the fall for her too many times to count. What's different this time is our family has been ripped apart and Lauren doesn't seem to care."

WHO IS LAUREN SANCHEZ?

News broke that Michael Sanchez, a Hollywood talent agent, was suing Bezos in February. Michael Sanchez alleges Bezos defamed him by falsely claiming he shared the billionaire's nude photos that the National Enquirer allegedly threatened to publish.

(L-R) Lauren Sanchez and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"Once the FBI and Amazon's own investigators cleared me of ever possessing the pictures used to blackmail Jeff, I thought I'd get a private apology, at a minimum. But Jeff and Lauren haven't looked back," Michael Sanchez told The Daily Mail. "I've been thrown under the bus. Sadly, it's likely the next time I see them will be in court."

Michael Sanchez is also suing the National Enquirer's publisher American Media Inc claiming AMI issued "a false and defamatory press release" alleging Michael Sanchez first disclosed the relationship and provided materials.

The National Enquirer first learned of the affair through a female friend of Lauren Sanchez and Michael Sanchez tried to negotiate with the tabloid to minimize damage, he said according to The Daily Mail.

