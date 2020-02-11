Who is MacKenzie Bezos?

MacKenzie Bezos was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years before the pair announced they were filing for divorce in 2017.

The Bezoses met in 1992 at investment firm D.E. Shaw and married one year later, according to Forbes.

She played an integral part in the formation of now-e-commerce giant Amazon, working as an accountant for the budding company and, at times even sending out shipments through UPS, according to a profile in The New York Times, which, in part, cites Brad Stone's “The Everything Store."

Mackenzie Bezos, 49, studied creative writing at Princeton University and learned from Nobel-acclaimed author Toni Morrison, according to the Times report. She worked as a research assistant for Morrison's "Jazz," and ultimately published two novels of her own: "Traps" and "The Testing of Luther Albright."

"[She] worked a wide variety of jobs, including dishwasher, waitress, clothing salesperson, deli cashier, restaurant hostess, library monitor, data entry clerk, tutor, nanny, and research assistant to Toni Morrison (to whom she is forever grateful)," states a description on her Amazon author page.

The mother of four appears to live a relatively private life away from the media and public eye. Her Twitter account currently features one post: an April 2019 announcement that the marriage had been "dissolved."

She received 25 percent of the couple's shares in Amazon, or a 4 percent stake in the company, which had a valuation of approximately $36 billion, as part of the terms of her divorce.

As of Feb. 11, 2020, Forbes estimated she was worth approximately $42.4 billion.

Mackenzie Bezos formed anti-bullying group Bystander Revolution in 2014, Forbes reported.

