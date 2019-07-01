Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to pay out $38B to MacKenzie as divorce settlement is finalized

MacKenzie Bezos, who was formerly wedded to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is about to officially become one of the richest women in the world.

The terms of the pair’s divorce – one of the largest ever – are expected to be made official this week after a judge signs off on paperwork, as reported by multiple media outlets.

As previously reported by FOX Business, MacKenzie Bezos is expected to receive a 4 percent stake in the e-commerce giant, which is about one-quarter of the shares the couple had owned together. That is expected to make her among the top 5 richest women in the world and one of Amazon’s largest shareholders. She is set to receive about $38 billion.

In May, however, she signaled that she might not hold onto all of her incoming wealth. MacKenzie Bezos signed onto The Giving Pledge – which was created by Bill and Melinda Gates, along with Warren Buffett – signaling her intent to donate about half of her wealth to charity. MacKenzie Bezos was one of 19 new people to sign up for the pledge this year.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos said in April that they had finished dissolving their 25-year marriage – including terms for dividing the $137 billion at stake. In a tweet at the time, MacKenzie Bezos said she planned to give her husband full voting control over her Amazon shares, in addition to her full interests in both Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

MacKenzie Bezos, 49, is an author and executive director of an anti-bullying organization. Jeff Bezos will likely remain the world’s richest individual, according to Bloomberg.