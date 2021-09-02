Alaska Airlines to require vaccines for new hires, take quarantine pay away from unvaccinated employees

Alaska and Horizon Airlines will now require new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their date of hire. The airline also says it will no longer provide quarantine pay to its currently unvaccinated employees who become exposed to or infected with COVID-19.

"Our goal is to have as many employees vaccinated as possible," an Alaska airlines spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We appreciate every employee who has put in the effort to get vaccinated, and we continue to encourage our employees to get the vaccine."

Alaska previously told FOX Business that it is "looking closely" at a possible vaccine mandate for its workforce of 23,000 employees amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations. However, no decision has been made at this time.

Major companies that are requiring vaccinations for employees include Disney , Facebook , Google, Uber , Equinox Group , Tyson Foods , United Airlines , Citigroup , McDonald's , Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and the New York Stock Exchange .

Meanwhile, Walmart said it will require vaccinations for all U.S. employees above store and club level, such as regional managers and corporate employees and Chevron and Hess Corporation said they would require vaccinations for U.S. employees working in the Gulf Coast.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , approximately 174.9 million Americans, or 63.7% of U.S. adults, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to date. Meanwhile, more than 205.9 million Americans, or 74.5% of U.S. adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, approximately 1.15 million moderate to severely immunocompromised people have received an additional booster dose since Aug. 13.