NYSE requires COVID vaccinations to access trading floor

The New York Stock Exchange will now require all visitors to its trading floor in lower Manhattan to be vaccinated.

A memo obtained by FOX Business pointed at the "recent shift in public health conditions" for the new rule, which will go into effect on Sept. 13 for the Monday-Friday workweek.

Fully vaccinated is defined as having the final dose for two or more weeks from Pfizer or Moderna and the first for Janssen-J&J. Visitors must show proof of their vaccination.

The iconic trading floor at 11 Wall Street hosts companies and their executive teams that go public or are in-house to ring the opening or closing bell.

On Wednesday, Joby Aviation, an electric air taxi company, celebrated its listing both inside and outside the NYSE.

The new mandate also covers the American Options Trading Floors, including employees of member firms, NYSE employees and vendors, the memo specified.