Disney mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for salaried and non-union hourly employees

The Walt Disney Company is the latest to announce coronavirus vaccine requirements for its employees.

Disney wants all of its salaried and non-union hourly employees working at any of its U.S. sites to be vaccinated within 60 days, the company announced Friday.

Also, any employees currently working from home will need to provide proof of vaccination before they return to the workplace, with a few exceptions, Disney said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 176.02 -2.33 -1.31%

SCARLETT JOHANSSON'S AGENT SLAMS DISNEY FOR ATTACKING HER CHARACTER, WEAPONIZING $20M PAYCHECK

All new hires at the company will also need to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment.

Disney also said it had started conversations with its employees’ unions about vaccination.

"Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees," Disney said in a written statement.

Disney also revised its coronavirus safety guidelines at its Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts this week, requiring that all guests and workers wear masks while indoors.

More companies have been moving to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their employees, especially since the highly-contagious delta variant continues to spread.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Walmart also said on Friday that it was requiring vaccines for its corporate office staff by Oct. 4.

On Wednesday, Google too announced that it was requiring all employees to be vaccinated by October.

FOX Business' Sumner Park contributed reporting.