COVID-19 vaccine: Major companies requiring employees be fully inoculated

An increasing number of companies are requiring their employees to be fully vaccinated before heading back to the office amid fears that the delta variant of the coronavirus will hinder the economic recovery.

In recent weeks, the corporate world has begun requiring masks and COVID-19 shots for employees, in order to combat the delta variant, which is fueling infection surges and threatening efforts to stamp out the pandemic. In certain cases, some companies have even delayed their return to office dates out of an abundance of caution.

Citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in some parts of the U.S. where there have been surges.

Here are some of the companies that are requiring employees to be inoculated:

Delta Air Lines

Delta is requiring all new hires in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Facebook

Facebook said it will make vaccines mandatory for U.S. employees who work in offices. Exceptions will be made for medical and other reasons.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman requires every employee to state their vaccine status, but does not require proof.

Google

Anyone who will work on Google campuses will need to be vaccinated.

"The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is requiring its workers to disclose their vaccination status, but is not requiring staffers to be vaccinated.

Twitter

Everyone who wishes to return to Twitter offices must be vaccinated and show proof of vaccination.

Uber

All U.S. employees must be fully vaccinated before returning to the office, Reuters reported.

United Airlines

United Airlines is also requiring new employees to show proof of vaccination.

Walmart

Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as its managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4. The vaccine mandate excludes frontline workers, who the company says have a lower vaccination rate than management.

But it’s hoping that managerial employees, who represent just a fraction of its 1.5 million workers, will serve as inspiration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.