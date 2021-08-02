Equinox, SoulCycle mandating vaccinations starting in September

Beginning in early September, Equinox Group will require its members, riders and employees to show one-time proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter its clubs, SoulCycle studios and corporate offices. The fitness company said in a news release on Monday that the effort will kick off in New York City.

A recent survey conducted by Equinox Fitness Clubs found 96% of member respondents and 89% of employee respondents reported being vaccinated. The company noted that the "overwhelming majority" of members expressed support for the company's vaccine requirement.

"We have always made the health and safety of our communities our top priority, and we will continue to do so in partnership with infectious disease experts as well as local governments," Equinox Group executive chairman Harvey said in a statement. "We have a responsibility to take bold action and respond to changing circumstances with urgency. We encourage other leading brands to join us in this effort to best protect our communities."

One-time proof of vaccination can be provided using a physical immunization card, a photo of the immunization card, or a digital vaccine card. For those who require medical and religious accommodations, Equinox Group will work with members, riders and employees accordingly.

Equinox currently allows fully vaccinated members to remove their mask in all areas of its New York clubs. Members who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask at all times. A spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment on whether this policy will be revised.

The announcement comes as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for private business in the city, including restaurants and bars, to mandate vaccinations in the wake of a "four-fold" increase in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta variant.

"I am asking them and suggesting to them go to vaccine only. Go to vaccine-only admission," Cuomo said at a briefing on Monday. "I believe it's in your best business interest."

Cuomo also said Monday that Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority employees working in New York facilities will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Labor Day.

Equinox and SoulCycle's announcement follows similar vaccination moves by major companies including Walmart, Disney, Delta Airlines, Facebook, Google and Uber.

In addition, The Broadway League announced its 41 theaters will require proof of vaccination for its performers, audiences and backstage staff through at least October.