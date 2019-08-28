Leslie Jones leaves 'Saturday Night Live' for 'Supermarket Sweep' reboot

Leslie Jones is stepping away from "Saturday Night Live" after five seasons to host a "Supermarket Sweep" reboot, among other projects.

The "SNL" favorite is choosing to leave before the end of her contract, Deadline reports. NBC’s standard "SNL" cast deals typically last seven years, but the actors’ options are picked up every year and the comedians also can ask to be released early.

The funnywoman will pursue a series of projects, including “Supermarket Sweep,” of which she will be hosting and executive producing. The Fremantle production has received several bids from ABC, FOX, Netflix and her alma mater NBC. A die-hard fan growing up, Jones jumped on the opportunity to participate. The original “Supermarket Sweep” aired on ABC from 1965-67, followed by revivals on Lifetime (1990-95) and Pax (1999-2003).

The wry comedienne joined the sketch-comedy crew at studio 8H as a writer, but left audiences wanting more after a series of appearances on the "Weekend Update" news segment.

When she finally got her break on “SNL” in 2014, she was the oldest member ever to join the cast. Jones earned two Emmy nominations during her run on the show. She is starring in her first standup comedy special on Netflix, several feature and TV projects, and an upcoming role in the “Coming To America” sequel.

“SNL” premieres with its 45th season Sept. 28 hosted by Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.