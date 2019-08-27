Eddie Murphy coming to 'SNL' for first time in 35 years

Eddie Murphy will return to "Saturday Night Live’s" studio 8H after a 35-year hiatus to host on Dec. 21, the show announced on Twitter.

"I think it's long overdue that Eddie Murphy comes back to the comedy scene," comedian and fellow "SNL" alum Joe Piscopo told FOX Business on Tuesday. "I have such respect and love and I can't be objective because he is one of the funniest guys and not before or since. Eddie Murphy the king of comedy right there, it's gonna be awesome on 'Saturday Night Live.'"

Murphy previously hosted an episode in 1984 and briefly appeared with former cast members for the show's 40th-anniversary episode in 2015.

"SNL’s" post also announced other season appearances from streaming juggernaut and creator of “Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Netflix’s “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour. Musical guests Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello will also grace the stage for featured performances this fall. According to the post, the season opens on Sept. 28 with Woody Harrelson hosting and musician Billie Eilish performing.

When Murphy last returned for the anniversary special, he was asked to play Bill Cosby and declined. Per Murphy, the two butted heads while they crossed paths on the comedy scene. Cosby allegedly criticized the young comic’s act while he rose through the ranks, as Murphy told Jerry Seinfeld during an episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

"There's nothing funny about it. If you get up there and you crack jokes about him, you're just hurting people," Murphy told the Washington Post at the time. "You're hurting him. You're hurting his accusers. I was like, 'Hey, I'm coming back to SNL for the anniversary, I'm not turning my moment on the show into this other thing.'"

Murphy has entered negotiations with Netflix, with the streaming giant reportedly set to pay the comedian $70 million for his return to stand-up.