Eddie Murphy’s top 10 grossing movies

Saturday Night Live announced Eddie Murphy’s return to the SNL stage as a host on Dec. 21 after a 35-year hiatus from the late-night comedy-show.

In a twitter post on Monday, the late-night laugh staple shared the new season’s fall lineup, which includes British comedienne Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with season opener Woody Harrelson, along with musical guests Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

Murphy discussed his long-awaited return to stand-up with Jerry Seinfeld during an episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The iconic funnyman and movie star reportedly negotiated a lucrative return in an upcoming Netflix standup special for $70 million.

In honor of his foray back to the mic, FOX Business takes a look at Eddie Murphy’s top-grossing films. According to Box Office Mojo, Murphy’s films have grossed a whopping $3,811,107,808.

#10. MULAN (1998) – $120,620,254

As Moo-Shu, lead heroine Mulan’s sidekick, Murphy voices an ancient dragon with wisdom and sass to help Mulan save China. He brags he’s “travel-size for [Mulan’s] convenience” in the movie, but the gross is anything but. This Disney classic raked in $120,620,254 and the media conglomerate is making a live-action version.

#9. COMING TO AMERICA (1988) – $128,152,301

In his iconic rags to riches flick with buddy and former beloved host Arsenio Hall, Eddie Murphy starred as an African prince finding his queen in Queens… New York. Disguised as a commoner this royal finds love, adventure, and silver screen success grossing $128,152,301.

#8. THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996) – $128,814,019

Murphy pulled his weight, ahem, as everyone’s favorite professor –and as nearly everyone else in the cast. Written by comedian heavyweight Jerry Lewis and starring Murphy alongside Murphy, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith and Dave Chappelle, this movie is Murphy’s eighth-highest grossing.

#7. DOCTOR DOLITTLE (1998) - $144,156,605

Reprising Rex Harrison’s famous role, Eddie talks to the animals as the world’s favorite vet in the 1998 remake of “Doctor Dolittle.” For his supernatural skill, Murphy does more than a little when the movie cashes in at the box office for $144,156,605.

#6. BEVERLY HILLS COP II (1987) - $153,665,036

AND

#5. BEVERLY HILLS COP (1984) - $234,760,478

There’s no problem here, officer. Murphy’s quintessential buddy-cop comedy franchise tops the chart respectively at spots #5 and #6. Murphy’s tongue-in-cheek humor, tugging at societal norms is at its best here as young cop Axel Foley swept up in a murder investigation of a childhood friend. His pursuit of the killer takes him to the ritzy LA suburb.

#4 to #1 SHREK FRANCHISE

SHREK (2001) $267,665,011

SHREK EVER AFTER (2010) - $238,736,787

SHREK THE THIRD (2007) - $322,719,944

SHREK II (2004) - $441,226,247

In a total swamp league of their own, are the Shrek movies. Murphy voiced the beloved ascetic-tongued, anthropomorphic “Donkey” and sidekick to the eponymous Shrek character. The original fantasy ‘fun-for-fall’ ogre flick was so well-received, Shrek II nearly doubled its gross. Though his face never appears in the series, Murphy’s unmistakable voice and spirit make Donkey, one of his most memorable characters. His co-stars, Michael Myers as Shrek and Cameron Diaz as Fionia, appeared alongside the comic legend.