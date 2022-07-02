Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines

American Airlines glitch leaves thousands of flights without key crew

American Airlines says it does not expect any 'operational impact'

close
Media and travel analyst Mark Murphy discusses the summer air travel crush and how staffing shortages are impacting the flight industry on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ video

Airlines scrambling amid summer air travel surge

Media and travel analyst Mark Murphy discusses the summer air travel crush and how staffing shortages are impacting the flight industry on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

A glitch in the American Airlines scheduling platform reportedly allowed pilots to drop thousands of trips as delays and cancellations have derailed Fourth of July travel plans across the country.

CNBC reported Saturday that more than 12,000 July flights were lacking a captain, first officer, or both after pilots were able to drop assignments through a glitch in the scheduling platform.

"They failed to keep the IT system running properly and now thousands of flights do not have pilots assigned to them," Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines captain and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, said adding that the situation has caused "uncertainty for passengers and pilots."

The airline has reportedly suspended the scheduling service. 

AMERICAN AIRLINES ENDING SERVICE IN THREE CITIES DUE TO PILOT SHORTAGE

American Airlines planes

American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, on July 21, 2021, at Boston Logan International Airport (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File / AP Newsroom)

"We understand these are important tools for our pilots and are working as quickly as possible. We will provide updates throughout the day as we learn more," American Airlines emailed pilots on Saturday

CNBC reported that a similar issue occurred in 2017 and pilots were offered 150% pay in exchange for picking up the dropped flights.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS PUT AMERICANS' TRUST IN AIRLINES TO THE TEST

American Airlines fuel

American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin / AP Newsroom)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, American Airlines said they do not expect the glitch to have any "operational impact."

"Our pilot trip trading system experienced a technical issue," the statement said. "As a result of this technical glitch, certain trip trading transactions were able to be processed when it shouldn’t have been permitted. We already have restored the vast majority of the affected trips and do not anticipate any operational impact because of this issue."

BIDEN ADMIN CONSIDERS ACTION AS PASSENGERS FUME OVER FLIGHT DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS

The glitch comes as thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled already during the holiday weekend as airlines struggle with staffing shortages.

More than 7,100 flights into, out of and across the United States were delayed and another 535 were canceled Friday.

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport are seen on July 1, 2022

Travelers wait to pick up their luggage at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday, July 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / AP Newsroom)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Over the past week, thousands of flights have been disrupted even after carriers cut 15% of the flights they planned for over the peak summer months — June through August — to make the remaining flights more reliable, according to Airlines for America CEO Nicholas Calio. 
 