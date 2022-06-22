Biden admin considers action as passengers fume over flight delays, cancellations

As flight delays and staffing issues cause chaos across the country, travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport say that even if the government steps in, they will "never win."

"They should at least give us a free trip or refund us for the ticket," Marlin, from New Jersey, said. "They don’t do nothing."

"We as the customers, we’re the ones who always lose," he said. "We never win."

A rise in flight cancellations and delays amid staffing shortages has disrupted travelers. By late Wednesday evening, total flight delays hovered near 15,000 and total cancellations near 3,000, according to FlightAware.

"You're almost expecting your flight to be delayed, at least delayed by an hour or two," one man said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said action could be taken against U.S. airlines for flight disruptions, following a virtual meeting with airline executives earlier this month.

A few travelers said airline penalties are warranted for the travel interference.

One man visiting from Scotland said: "If there are delays, [the airline] should pay a fine, but we don't want to put the airlines out of business either."

He said airline fines need to be balanced to avoid "driving them out of business," but provide a higher "quality of service" for the customer.

Standing at arrivals in Newark, Marlin told Fox News a canceled flight had just derailed his work week.

"I think there should be more understanding and respect," Marlin said. "I’m late for my work today."

"Sometimes they don’t realize when they do those things how it affects peoples lives," he continued.

Derrick, from New Jersey, said fines wouldn't solve the problem.

"If you fine a rich person, that's like fining Batman," he said. "He's gonna pay the fine. He doesn't care."

Some travelers said airlines shouldn't be fined, and flight disruptions should be expected.

"It’s no one’s fault that sometimes the airplane wasn’t working or the bag was lost," Pedro, from Brazil, said. "It just happens."

Adam, visiting from Chicago, told Fox News: "As long as they offer you some type of service to make up for it, whether it’s a new flight or just some flexibility in regard to your travel plans, then I don't think it's usually that big of a deal."

One woman, visiting from California, said airlines are "short in staff and a lot of people lost jobs."

"It is what it is," she said.

FOX Business reported earlier this month that the airline industry is short 12,000 pilots, and that the majority of airports across the nation are already offering fewer flights.

Keith had three flight cancellations during his travel plans.

"It's part of the growing problem globally," Keith, from New York, said. "It’s really just dislocations and not enough employment."

"It’s going to keep happening more and more, so I’m just trying to roll with it," he said.

Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.