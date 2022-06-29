Flight cancellations, delays put Americans' trust in airlines to the test

Travelers at an airport outside Washington, D.C., shared how flight cancellations and delays have impacted their trust in the airlines and how rising costs have affected travel plans.

"I don’t think I’m going to be flying a crazy amount ever in the future again," Sophia, from New Jersey, said. She said flight disturbances and high travel costs are long-term issues.

"There are such problems with the airports," Sophia said at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. "I think it’s gonna happen a lot [and] much more frequently as prices rise and [as] the environment becomes much more difficult to deal with."

But Brentwood, from Los Angeles, disagreed. He said he still trusts airlines since flight disturbances aren't typical.

"I just think they have to work through whatever they are going through," Brentwood told Fox News.

"They're short-staffed," he continued. "They are working pretty hard to get everything done."

Nearly 3,400 flights with a U.S. destination or departure had been delayed, while more than 600 had been canceled as of late Wednesday afternoon, according to FlightAware.

"I got to LaGuardia [airport] in New York at 6 in the morning to find out that my 8 o‘clock flight was canceled among many other people whose flights got canceled," Sophia said.

She said her connecting flight would delay her arrival to 9 o’clock that night.

One woman said she doesn't have a choice but to trust the airlines since she lives in Hawaii.

"It’s been 50-50 good and bad," she said.

Some travelers said they trusted the airlines to get them to their destinations, but expected delays.

"I trusted them to get my stuff to the right place and to get us to the right location, even with the delays," Miya, from Virginia, said. "Even with the delays, they worked with us, and we had no problems or very little problems."

"It was more just the frustration of delays," Miya continued.

Brentwood had a five-hour layover added to his trip after his original flight changed.

"I'm okay with it as long as I get to where I want to go," he said.

Domestic airfare rose 47% since January 2022, according to Adobe Analytics.

Some travelers told Fox News the impact of high inflation delayed their travel plans.

"You have to save your money for a longer period of time if you wanna go somewhere and really budget it in more," Mariah, from Virginia, said. "It’s just easier to fly because gas prices are so high right now."

Average gas prices have repeatedly broken records throughout 2022, surpassing $5.00 per gallon in June. The national average dropped to $4.86 per gallon Wednesday, according to AAA .

"If you’re driving a far distance, you’re basically going to be paying the same amount as you do for a [plane] ticket," Amari, from Washington, D.C., said.

Priscilla, from Washington, D.C., called the high gas prices "stupid."

"For better economical value, the flight is it," Priscilla said.