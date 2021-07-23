Andrew Mark Miller

DeSantis handed victory as US appeals court rules against CDC cruise ship restrictions
A U.S. appeals court reversed its decision and let stand a lower court order prohibiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing coronavirus restrictions on Florida cruise ships.
Biden slaps sanctions on Cuba following protests and government crackdown
The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will be imposing sanctions on Cuban officials following deadly protests by the Cuban people against the communist government.
California state treasurer sued for sexual harassment and racial discrimination
A former California state employee has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Treasurer Fiona Ma.
US and Germany reach agreement to allow Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline
The United States has reached an agreement with Germany that allows for the completion of the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.