Workers using AI to scam their employers with phony expense receipts: report

Artificial intelligence is helping workers create fake expense receipts, according to a recent report.

A slew of AI-generated receipts have been submitted to employers thanks to new image generation models from companies like Google and OpenAI, the Financial Times reported.

FOX Business reached out to Google and OpenAI for comment.

Software provider AppZen told the outlet, for instance, that these fake AI receipts accounted for roughly 14% of all fraudulent documents submitted last month. Zero were submitted last year, the company said.

GOOGLE TEAMS UP WITH ENERGY GIANT TO REVIVE A LONG-SHUTTERED NUCLEAR PLANT

Meanwhile, Ramp, a fintech company, announced earlier this month that its agents flagged more than $1 million in fraudulent invoices in just 90 days. Ramp noted that as AI becomes more sophisticated, companies face attacks that are harder to catch, including spoofed invoices, fake vendors and bank detail changes.

While it's easier to pull off such antics, employees can find themselves in hot water if caught, Misty Marris, trial attorney and legal analyst, told FOX Business.

AMAZON UNVEILS HIGH-TECH EYEGLASSES, AI TO BOOST EFFICIENCY OF DELIVERIES

"If it is confirmed that an employee is submitting fake receipts for the purpose of being reimbursed fabricated business expenses, that would absolutely be a valid for-cause termination," Marris said, adding that the consequences don't stop there. In fact, they can go far beyond the workplace. Aside from being let go from a job, there could be other civil or even criminal consequences, too.

META CUTS 600 JOBS AMID AI EXPANSION PUSH — AS AUTOMATION REPLACES HUMAN STAFF

"Intentionally fabricating receipts for the purpose of self enrichment could be theft or fraud, or any other host of financial crimes," she added.

Marris said that the use of the AI platform could make it wire fraud, bank fraud and implicate federal law.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The amount of money that was being fabricated in these false expense reports could elevate the severity and could make it a felony depending on jurisdiction, according to Marris.