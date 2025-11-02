Nvidia leads America’s AI 'industrial revolution' with major manufacturing move

Tech giant Nvidia is leading America’s AI boom by moving production of the world’s fastest semiconductor chip to Arizona.

In a major win for U.S. manufacturing, the now-$5 trillion company is bringing advanced chipmaking back home, answering President Donald Trump’s call to reduce reliance on China and strengthen America’s technological edge.

"AI is an industrial revolution, and this is the most important technology of our time, potentially the most important technology of all time," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said this week on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Huang said President Trump’s push to rebuild American manufacturing and reclaim leadership in critical technologies helped fast-track Nvidia’s plans to produce its most advanced chips on U.S. soil.

THE NEW ARMS RACE IS FOR COMPUTE — AND AMERICA CAN’T AFFORD TO FALL BEHIND

"When President Trump first took office, he wanted us to manufacture these critical technologies on shore. He wanted to re-industrialize the United States," Huang said.

"He wants to have energy growth. He wants to make sure that the United States is a leader in artificial intelligence," he added.

The Nvidia chief said that kind of leadership requires dominance across multiple sectors, from energy to AI infrastructure.

SEN SANDERS: AI MUST BENEFIT EVERYONE, NOT JUST A HANDFUL OF BILLIONAIRES

"That includes not only building AI models, but also using AI in industries from healthcare to manufacturing, robotics, and science," he explained.

According to Huang, Trump’s administration wanted to move at "the speed of light" to bring advanced manufacturing back to the U.S. Within nine months, Nvidia was able to deliver.

"With the partnership of TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company], which is an incredible partner for the United States, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL, we've been able to manufacture now the most advanced AI chip in the world completely in the United States and Arizona," he continued.

"The workers worked incredibly hard, the mechanical engineers, the electricians, the plumbers, the construction workers, they all worked around the clock. Nine months later, we're now in volume production of the most advanced AI chip in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Nvidia became the first company in history to reach a $5 trillion market valuation last Wednesday, marking meteoric growth driven by the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Shares of the leading AI chipmaker rose 3% to close at $207.04, giving the company a market value of $5.03 trillion — highlighting Nvidia’s rise from a video game graphics maker to a driving force behind the AI revolution.

FOX Business' Sophia Compton and Eric Revell contributed to this report.