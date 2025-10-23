Palantir CEO says company is in an AI 'arms race' after deal with Lumen

Palantir CEO Alex Karp said his company is in an artificial intelligence arms race with its competitors, after reaching a deal with Lumen Technologies in which Palantir will deploy AI throughout Lumen's digital communications network and enhance data use and effectiveness.

Karp and Lumen CEO Kate Johnson spoke on Wednesday to Fox Business' Liz Claman about the agreement, as well as AI and privacy warnings.

"We're in an arms race here," Karp said. "This is, that's all academic, super academic. It's like we're gonna either have AI and determine the rules, or our adversaries will have it, and they'll determine the rules. And it, and so this is why these infrastructure things are crazy important, because in order to make it work, what do you need? You need infrastructure that can actually run the models, get the data there in a secure and cheap enough way."

"You need to make the models actually useful," he added. "You need ontology to do that, meaning you have to deploy them where they're useful and where they're not and orchestrate them. And if you start putting impediments on this, de facto what's gonna happen is our adversaries will build it, and we will be buying everything from them, including our ideas of how to run our country."

Speaking about the agreement, Johnson called it an "incredible partnership."

"We're teaming up to deliver the holy grail for businesses," she said. "It's all about real-time intelligence, and you need two things to do that. You need to be able to move huge amounts of data from anywhere to anywhere, quickly, securely, effortlessly. And that's what Lumen does. That's our business. And you need, once you have that data, you need to be able to make sense of it. And that's the AI platform that Palantir has."

Karp added that it is a "very large deal, and we're very serious about it."

"You have these somewhat older telco infrastructures that really can't support the burden that AI places on the network," he said. "And under her leadership, they have a team that is just extremely aggressive in how you transform this from A to B. And obviously, our products are quite useful. So, after you've transformed it, you can use the data in real time at scale, given the AI load that's gonna come, then the question is what do you do with the data? And then we're ideally suited for that. But honestly, it's also just a marvelous team, and we really enjoy supporting them."