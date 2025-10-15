Chinese company launches autonomous flying taxi with 100-mile range

A pilotless taxi developed in China that can fly more than 100 miles on a single charge launched this week.

EHang Holdings introduced the VT35 on Monday in Hefei, Anhui Province. The taxi is part of EHang’s line of long-range, pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

"It [the car] is engineered to transform intercity aerial travel into a safe, routine, and efficient transportation experience," the company said in a news release.

MY CHINESE DRONE BAN IS A BIG WIN FOR US NATIONAL SECURITY BUT CCP TECH STILL POSES MAJOR THREATS

The two-seat flying vehicle features autonomous flight systems, electric propulsion, and a compact airframe designed to make urban aerial travel safer and more efficient, the New York Post reported.

In addition, it features eight distributed lift propellers for vertical takeoff and landing, meaning it can land on rooftops, parking lots, and other structures.

DRONEMAKER DJI SUES PENTAGON OVER CHINESE MILITARY LISTING, ALLEGES SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL HARM

The two-seat aircraft also has a leather-upholstered cabin equipped with a touchscreen interface that serves as both a dashboard and entertainment hub, Interesting Engineering reported.

"As a pioneer in pilotless eVTOL technology, EHang is continuously optimizing aircraft performance and expanding applications to offer the public safer, smarter, and more accessible low-altitude transportation solutions for a greener, shared future in global civil aviation," said EHang founder and CEO Huazhi Hu.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

No date was given for the aircraft's global release. However, it reportedly will set buyers back around $913,000.