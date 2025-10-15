Expand / Collapse search
Business Tech
Chinese company launches autonomous flying taxi with 100-mile range

EHang's VT35 aircraft debuts in Hefei with 100+ mile range and vertical takeoff capabilities

A pilotless taxi developed in China that can fly more than 100 miles on a single charge launched this week.

EHang Holdings introduced the VT35 on Monday in Hefei, Anhui Province. The taxi is part of EHang’s line of long-range, pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

"It [the car] is engineered to transform intercity aerial travel into a safe, routine, and efficient transportation experience," the company said in a news release.

The VT35 aircraft

The VT35 can fly more than 100 miles on a single charge, EHang said.  (EHang / Fox News)

The two-seat flying vehicle features autonomous flight systems, electric propulsion, and a compact airframe designed to make urban aerial travel safer and more efficient, the New York Post reported.

In addition, it features eight distributed lift propellers for vertical takeoff and landing, meaning it can land on rooftops, parking lots, and other structures.

EHang's VT35

EHang's VT35 was unveiled this week in China. (EHang / Fox News)

The two-seat aircraft also has a leather-upholstered cabin equipped with a touchscreen interface that serves as both a dashboard and entertainment hub, Interesting Engineering reported.

"As a pioneer in pilotless eVTOL technology, EHang is continuously optimizing aircraft performance and expanding applications to offer the public safer, smarter, and more accessible low-altitude transportation solutions for a greener, shared future in global civil aviation," said EHang founder and CEO Huazhi Hu.

EHang's VT35 seen flying in the sky

VT35 Long-Range Pilotless Human-Carrying Aerial Vehicle (EHang / Fox News)

No date was given for the aircraft's global release. However, it reportedly will set buyers back around $913,000.