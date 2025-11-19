Musk predicts 'money will stop being relevant in the future' as AI, robotics progress

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday speculated money may become irrelevant in the future if current artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics innovations continue.

The comments came as Musk was speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum hosted at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

"If you go out long enough, assuming there's a continued improvement in AI and robotics, which seems likely, the money will stop being relevant at some point in the future," Musk said.

He added there will still be constraints on power, such as electricity and mass.

"The fundamental physics elements will still be constraints, but I think at some point currency becomes irrelevant," Musk said.

The forum was designed to "bring together visionaries, leaders, and change-makers shaping the future of global investment," according to the event website.

Topics ranged from AI and energy, to healthcare and finance.

Musk was joined by Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia's communications minister, and Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., as they discussed SpaceX reusable rockets, humanoid robots and AI factories.

President Donald Trump also spoke at the forum, making an appearance with Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia, who the president hosted at the White House on Tuesday.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, previously met with bin Salman in May at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh.

Tesla held a launch event in April at the Bujairi Terrace, entering the Saudi market.

"The U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum is more than an event, it’s a bridge between two nations redefining what partnership means," the website noted. "This edition celebrates a decade of shared growth, innovation and trust between Saudi Arabia and the United States."