Venmo to roll out rent, mortgage, retail payment feature in 'first-of-its-kind' partnership

Venmo is taking a big step beyond splitting dinner bills.

Starting in 2026, users will be able to make rent, mortgage and retail payments directly through the app, thanks to a "first-of-its-kind" partnership with major housing commerce platform Bilt Rewards. PayPal, which owns Venmo, made the announcement Monday.

When the feature rolls out, Bilt members will be able to make payments directly through Venmo using their balance or linked payment methods. Venmo will also be added to Bilt’s existing lineup of payment options.

PayPal said the collaboration with Bilt, the nation’s largest housing and neighborhood commerce platform with more than 5 million members across the U.S. representing one in four residential buildings, is part of its push to expand how people use Venmo for everyday transactions.

"The partnership brings rent payments, mortgage repayments and neighborhood commerce into the Venmo experience, marking a major step in Venmo's evolution from a peer-to-peer payments app to an everyday commerce platform," Paypal said in the announcement.

The collaboration will also open Venmo’s doors to Bilt’s network of more than 45,000 merchants, allowing nearly 100 million Venmo users to pay at neighborhood restaurants, shops, gyms, pharmacies and other local spots within the Bilt ecosystem.

"Together with Bilt, Venmo is delivering new convenience for millions of renters while giving property managers, merchants and partners a simple, reliable way to get paid," the company added.

Bilt members will also be able to earn Bilt Points, which can be redeemed for travel, fitness, home décor and more, according to the release.

While millions of people already rely on Venmo to manage everyday expenses, from splitting rent with roommates to paying landlords directly, PayPal’s partnership aims to make "one of life’s largest recurring expenses more rewarding," Diego Scotti, PayPal's general manager of the consumer group, told FOX Business in a statement Monday.

"Early feedback has been very positive, and we’re excited to launch in early 2026."