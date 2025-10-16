Major mobile payment services, video platform experience widespread outages within 24 hours

Major mobile payment services, PayPal and Venmo, along with video-sharing platform YouTube, experienced widespread outages within a 24-hour period.

PayPal and Venmo outages started at about 11 a.m. Thursday, with tens of thousands of reports about worldwide outages on both sites by noon, according to Downdetector.com, an online user reporting system.

As of 3 p.m., the issue seemed to have been resolved.

In a statement to FOX Business, a PayPal spokesperson described the outage as a "brief service disruption."

"PayPal and Venmo experienced a brief service disruption that has since been resolved," the spokesperson wrote.

Venmo, a mobile payments company, was acquired by PayPal in 2013.

It is unclear what led to the outage.

Hours earlier, YouTube confirmed users were unable to play videos Wednesday night, noting they were "on it."

Downdetector reported more than 800,000 users reported issues on the platform within an hour.

YouTube later posted to social media saying the issue was resolved.

"This issue has been fixed – you should now be able to play videos on YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV!" YouTube's support team wrote in an X post.

No explanation was provided for the outage.

YouTube did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.