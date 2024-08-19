Expand / Collapse search
GM
Published

GM laying off staff in software and services division

Layoffs affect 600 employees in Warren, Michigan

General Motors is laying off staff in the company's software and services division.

The layoffs affect 600 employees in Warren, Michigan, where GM has its Global Technical Center. The automaker didn't specify the overall number affected by the cuts.

CNBC reported on Monday that the layoffs will impact a total of more than 1,000 workers within the automaker’s software and services unit. They are global in nature.

GM said the company "must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices, and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact" as the company "build[s] GM's future." 

