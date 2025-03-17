GM recalls more than 90K vehicles over transmission issue

General Motors is recalling more than 90,000 vehicles in response to a potential transmission issue that could lead to an increased risk of a crash.

The automaker said in a recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the transmission control valve inside some 2020-2021 Cadillac CT4, 2020-2021 Cadillac CT5, 2019-2020 Cadillac CT6 and 2020-2022 Chevrolet Camaro vehicles featuring a 10-speed transmission could suffer "excess wear" over time that could result in "harsh shifting" and a "momentary" lock up of the wheels in "rare cases."

A brief lock-up of the wheels while the recalled vehicles are in motion could pose an "increased risk of a crash," according to the NHTSA recall report.

"This recall only involves vehicles equipped with the 10-speed transmission," the report said of the recalled vehicles. "Vehicles equipped with other transmissions are not affected by this recall."

GM told FOX Business in a statement that the "safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team" and that the automaker was "working to remedy this matter through a software update as quickly as possible."

There has been one report of an alleged accident potentially tied to the valve defect, according to the recall report.

The software update to address the issue will "detect excess wear approximately 10,000 miles before a wheel lock up condition could occur" and keep it from happening by "placing the transmission into fifth gear until the next key cycle," the report said.

Dealers will install the transmission control module monitoring software at no charge to customers.

Owners of vehicles affected by the recall can expect to receive letters in the mail starting April 21, according to the NHTSA report.

The automaker incorporated "new transmission control software" into production of model year 2021 Cadillac CT6s, model year 2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5s and model year 2023 Chevrolet Camaros, according to the NHTSA.