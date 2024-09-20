Expand / Collapse search
GM recalling 450,000 trucks, SUVs over brake warning

The recall includes various 2023 and 2024 models, including the Silverado, Sierra, Tahoe, Suburban and Cadillac Escalade

General Motors issued a recall that includes nearly 450,000 trucks and SUVs with a potentially faulty brake fluid warning light. 

The recall includes some 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, 2023 and 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models.

Recalled Vehicles 

Some 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GMC Sierra 1500, 2023 and 2024 

Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban 

GMC Yukon, Yukon XL 

Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models

The electronic brake control module software on impacted vehicles may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid occurs, the NHTSA said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 48.88 +0.26 +0.53%
chevrolet tahoe

The 2023 Tahoe. (Chevrolet / Fox News)

The recall documentation shows that the brake control module may fail to warn the driver of brake fluid loss before brake performance begins to degrade. With newer-model vehicles, such problems are often electric and this is no different. A mismatch between the brake control software and the brake control calibrations apparently causes the failure to occur. 

Escalade V

Driver’s side exterior shot of the Cadillac Escalade-V featuring the V-Series badge. (Cadillac / Fox News)

Dealers will remedy the issue with an over-the-air update to fix the electronic brake control module software, the NHTSA added.

General Motors Co

This is the second significant recall for GM vehicles this year. In March, GM recalled 800,000 pickup trucks for a tailgate issue and also included models built in 2023 and 2024. 

General Motors HQ

The General Motors world headquarters office at Detroit's Renaissance Center. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The recall covers certain 2020-2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles that have power unlatching tailgates. The recall covers about 570,000 trucks in the U.S. and 250,000 in Canada, making it GM's largest U.S. recall of the year and one of the largest recalls filed in 2024 to date.

Reuters and Fox Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.