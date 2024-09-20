GM recalling 450,000 trucks, SUVs over brake warning

General Motors issued a recall that includes nearly 450,000 trucks and SUVs with a potentially faulty brake fluid warning light.

The recall includes some 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, 2023 and 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models.

The electronic brake control module software on impacted vehicles may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid occurs, the NHTSA said.

The recall documentation shows that the brake control module may fail to warn the driver of brake fluid loss before brake performance begins to degrade. With newer-model vehicles, such problems are often electric and this is no different. A mismatch between the brake control software and the brake control calibrations apparently causes the failure to occur.

Dealers will remedy the issue with an over-the-air update to fix the electronic brake control module software, the NHTSA added.

This is the second significant recall for GM vehicles this year. In March, GM recalled 800,000 pickup trucks for a tailgate issue and also included models built in 2023 and 2024.

The recall covers certain 2020-2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles that have power unlatching tailgates. The recall covers about 570,000 trucks in the U.S. and 250,000 in Canada, making it GM's largest U.S. recall of the year and one of the largest recalls filed in 2024 to date.

Reuters and Fox Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.