GM
Published

GM recalls nearly 600K vehicles with 6.2L V8 over risk of possible engine failure

GM said it was 'working to address this matter as quickly as possible'

General Motors is recalling nearly 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a potential problem with certain parts that could cause engine failure.

The vehicles recalled include the 2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL vehicles featuring 6.2-liter V8 gas engines, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report said.

Inside their engines, the connecting rod "and/or" crankshaft engine parts "may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure," something that could heighten the risk of a crash, especially if that happens while they’re being driven, the automaker’s report said.

"The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we’re working to address this matter as quickly as possible," GM said Tuesday in a statement to FOX Business. 

UKRAINE - 2021/04/18: In this photo illustration, the General Motors (GM) logo seen displayed on a smartphone and a pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

GM built the affected vehicles between March 1, 2021, and May 31 of 2024. 

The automaker said in the NHTSA recall report that it found a dozen "potentially related alleged crashes" and the same number of "potentially related alleged injuries" in the U.S. Most of those purported injuries "were not crash-related" with them reported as being "minor or non-physical," according to the report.

Chevrolet Pickup Trucks

Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Letters notifying owners of the recalled U.S. vehicles will go out June 9.

To address the issue, affected vehicles will have to undergo an inspection at the dealership, with engines being repaired or replaced as needed.

Ones that pass inspection "will be provided a higher viscosity oil, which will also require a new oil fill cap, an oil filter replacement, and an owner’s manual insert," the NHTSA report said. 

The remedy will be free.

GM fixed the issues with the crankshafts and connecting rods in production through "manufacturing improvements" around June 1 of last year, the NHTSA report also said.

Additional vehicles have been recalled for the same issue outside America, with about 721,000 being affected globally, including those in the U.S., according to GM.

A GMC Yukon pickup truck at a GMC dealership in Richmond, California, US, on Monday, March 3, 2025. Tariffs on Canada and Mexico risk driving up US car prices by as much as $12,000, further squeezing consumers and wreaking havoc across the intricate web of automotive supply lines spanning the continent. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The automaker counts Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac among its vehicle brands.

In the U.S., it sold 2.7 million vehicles last year, marking a 4% increase from 2023.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 47.24 +0.13 +0.28%